Cincinnati Hills Christian unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cincinnati Summit Country Day 44-13 Friday on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

Cincinnati Hills Christian darted in front of Cincinnati Summit Country Day 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles opened a mammoth 27-7 gap over the Silver Knights at the intermission.

Cincinnati Hills Christian pulled to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Silver Knights enjoyed a 6-3 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Cincinnati Hills Christian and Cincinnati Summit Country Day played in a 21-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cincinnati Summit Country Day faced off against Cincinnati North College Hill and Cincinnati Hills Christian took on St Bernard Roger Bacon on Oct. 6 at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

