Troy Christian finally found a way to top Tipp City Bethel 22-21 at Troy Christian High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Tipp City Bethel jumped a narrow margin over Troy Christian as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Eagles rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Bees 15-7 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Troy Christian and Tipp City Bethel faced off on Oct. 22, 2021 at Troy Christian High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Troy Christian faced off against Dayton Northridge and Tipp City Bethel took on West Milton Milton-Union on Oct. 6 at Tipp City Bethel High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.