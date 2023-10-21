McArthur Vinton County’s defense throttled Wellston, resulting in a 49-0 shutout at Mcarthur Vinton County High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave McArthur Vinton County a 21-0 lead over Wellston.

The Vikings registered a 41-0 advantage at halftime over the Golden Rockets.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

Last season, McArthur Vinton County and Wellston faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Wellston High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, McArthur Vinton County faced off against Bidwell River Valley and Wellston took on The Plains Athens on Oct. 6 at Wellston High School.

