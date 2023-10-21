Gallipolis Gallia’s defense throttled South Point, resulting in a 28-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Gallipolis Gallia steamrolled in front of South Point 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils opened a huge 28-0 gap over the Pointers at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

The last time Gallipolis Gallia and South Point played in a 53-11 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, South Point faced off against Chesapeake and Gallipolis Gallia took on Ironton Rock Hill on Oct. 6 at Ironton Rock Hill High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.