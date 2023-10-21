Defense dominated as Canfield South Range pitched a 35-0 shutout of Hubbard at Canfield South Range High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The Raiders opened a lopsided 21-0 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Raiders held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Canfield South Range and Hubbard played in a 28-0 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Canfield South Range faced off against Niles and Hubbard took on Cortland Lakeview on Oct. 6 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

