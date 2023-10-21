It was a tough night for Peninsula Woodridge which was overmatched by Mogadore Field in this 35-14 verdict.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mogadore Field and Peninsula Woodridge settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Falcons fought to a 28-7 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Mogadore Field and Peninsula Woodridge were both scoreless.

The Falcons and the Bulldogs each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Peninsula Woodridge and Mogadore Field squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Peninsula Woodridge High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Mogadore Field faced off against Akron Coventry.

