Wilmington pushed past Mt. Orab Western Brown for a 35-21 win for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Wilmington and Mt. Orab Western Brown settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Hurricanes registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Broncos.

Wilmington and Mt. Orab Western Brown each scored in the third quarter.

The Hurricanes got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Last season, Mt Orab Western Brown and Wilmington faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Wilmington faced off against Goshen and Mt Orab Western Brown took on Clarksville Clinton-Massie on Oct. 6 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High School.

