Clarksville Clinton-Massie’s defense throttled New Richmond, resulting in a 49-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie moved in front of New Richmond 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons’ offense thundered in front for a 28-0 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie breathed fire to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Clarksville Clinton-Massie and New Richmond played in a 42-21 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off against Mt Orab Western Brown and New Richmond took on Batavia on Oct. 6 at Batavia High School.

