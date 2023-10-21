Goshen notched a win against Batavia 47-34 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Goshen darted in front of Batavia 25-21 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Warriors got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-13 edge.

The last time Goshen and Batavia played in a 56-19 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Goshen faced off against Wilmington and Batavia took on New Richmond on Oct. 6 at Batavia High School.

