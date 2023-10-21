Kettering Alter topped Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 21-14 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Kettering Alter a 13-7 lead over Dayton Chaminade-Julienne.

The Knights fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Kettering Alter and Dayton Chaminade-Julienne locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Knights got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne and Kettering Alter squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Kettering Archbishop Alter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne faced off against Dayton Carroll and Kettering Alter took on Hamilton Badin on Oct. 6 at Hamilton Badin High School.

