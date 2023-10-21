Defense dominated as Franklin Bishop Fenwick pitched a 42-0 shutout of Dayton Carroll during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Franklin Bishop Fenwick a 21-0 lead over Dayton Carroll.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Franklin Bishop Fenwick pulled to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Dayton Carroll played in a 39-6 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Franklin Bishop Fenwick faced off against Cincinnati McNicholas and Dayton Carroll took on Dayton Chaminade-Julienne on Oct. 6 at Dayton Carroll High School.

