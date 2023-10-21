Hamilton Badin topped Cincinnati McNicholas 38-35 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Rockets had a 21-17 edge on the Rams at the beginning of the third quarter.

Cincinnati McNicholas jumped a slim margin over Hamilton Badin as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Rams pulled off a stirring 14-7 fourth quarter to trip the Rockets.

The last time Hamilton Badin and Cincinnati McNicholas played in a 42-7 game on Oct. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cincinnati McNicholas faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Hamilton Badin took on Kettering Alter on Oct. 6 at Hamilton Badin High School.

