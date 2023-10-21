Columbus East rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 40-8 win over Columbus Linden-Mckinley for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Columbus East roared in front of Columbus Linden-Mckinley 24-8 to begin the second quarter.

Columbus East jumped to a 40-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus East played in a 20-6 game on Oct. 21, 2021.

Recently on Oct. 12, Columbus East squared off with Columbus Centennial in a football game.

