The Plains Athens topped Nelsonville-York 19-13 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 13-7 lead over the Buckeyes at halftime.

The Plains Athens and Nelsonville-York each scored in the third quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Nelsonville-York and The Plains Athens faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Nelsonville-York High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, The Plains Athens faced off against Wellston and Nelsonville-York took on Albany Alexander on Oct. 6 at Albany Alexander High School.

