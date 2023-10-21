Chesterland West Geauga’s defense throttled Pepper Pike Orange, resulting in a 40-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Chesterland West Geauga a 20-0 lead over Pepper Pike Orange.

The Wolverines’ offense steamrolled in front for a 33-0 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Chesterland West Geauga stormed to a 40-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Chesterland West Geauga and Pepper Pike Orange squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Pepper Pike Orange High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Pepper Pike Orange faced off against Gates Mills Hawken and Chesterland West Geauga took on Rocky River Lutheran West on Oct. 6 at Rocky River Lutheran West High School.

