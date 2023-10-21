Youngstown Ursuline handed Youngstown Cardinal Mooney a tough 35-16 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Last season, Youngstown Ursuline and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Youngstown Ursuline High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off against Warren G. Harding and Youngstown Ursuline took on Cleveland VASJ on Oct. 6 at Youngstown Ursuline High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.