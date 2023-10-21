Madison collected a 27-18 victory over Conneaut for an Ohio high school football victory at Madison High on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Madison a 14-0 lead over Conneaut.

The Blue Streaks opened a close 21-6 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 27-12.

The Blue Streaks maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 12, Madison faced off against Geneva and Conneaut took on Ashtabula Edgewood on Oct. 6 at Conneaut High School.

