Painesville Harvey broke in front early and tripped Burton Berkshire for a 21-20 win on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

Painesville Harvey opened with a 13-0 advantage over Burton Berkshire through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Badgers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Red Raiders skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Burton Berkshire and Painesville Harvey squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Painesville Harvey High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Painesville Harvey faced off against Kirtland and Burton Berkshire took on Mantua Crestwood on Oct. 6 at Mantua Crestwood High School.

