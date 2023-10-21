Tipp City Tippecanoe controlled the action to earn an impressive 41-14 win against Xenia in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Tipp City Tippecanoe moved in front of Xenia 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Devils fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Buccaneers’ expense.

Tipp City Tippecanoe thundered to a 41-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Xenia and Tipp City Tippecanoe faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Xenia High School.

In recent action on Oct. 12, Tipp City Tippecanoe faced off against Riverside Stebbins and Xenia took on Piqua on Oct. 6 at Piqua High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.