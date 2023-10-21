Wooster topped Oxford Talawanda 33-28 in a tough tilt at Wooster High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Tough to find an edge early, Wooster and Oxford Talawanda fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Generals registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Brave.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Oxford Talawanda made it 27-14.

The Brave rallied with a 14-6 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Generals prevailed.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Oxford Talawanda faced off against Harrison.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.