Vandalia Butler posted a narrow 7-6 win over Riverside Stebbins in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The Aviators opened a meager 7-3 gap over the Indians at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Indians enjoyed a 3-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Vandalia Butler and Riverside Stebbins squared off on Sept. 22, 2022 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Vandalia Butler faced off against Sidney and Riverside Stebbins took on Tipp City Tippecanoe on Oct. 12 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

