Troy’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Sidney 44-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Troy a 14-7 lead over Sidney.

The Trojans opened a monstrous 30-7 gap over the Yellow Jackets at halftime.

Troy roared to a 37-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Troy and Sidney squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Sidney High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Troy faced off against Riverside Stebbins and Sidney took on Vandalia Butler on Oct. 6 at Sidney High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.