Fairborn topped Piqua 14-10 in a tough tilt at Piqua High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The Indians had a 10-7 edge on the Skyhawks at the beginning of the third quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Skyhawks fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Indians.

Last season, Piqua and Fairborn squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Fairborn High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Piqua faced off against Xenia and Fairborn took on Greenville on Oct. 6 at Greenville High School.

