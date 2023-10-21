Defense dominated as Dayton Meadowdale pitched a 39-0 shutout of Dayton Belmont in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

In recent action on Oct. 12, Dayton Belmont faced off against Dayton Dunbar and Dayton Meadowdale took on Trotwood-Madison on Oct. 11 at Dayton Meadowdale High School.

