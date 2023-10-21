Kings Mill Kings cut in front to start, but Cincinnati Anderson answered the challenge to collect a 41-21 victory for an Ohio high school football victory at Kings Mill Kings High on Oct. 20.

Kings Mill Kings showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Cincinnati Anderson as the first quarter ended.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Knights controlled the pace, taking a 21-7 lead into intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Cincinnati Anderson and Kings Mill Kings locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Raptors held on with a 20-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Kings Mill Kings and Cincinnati Anderson played in a 46-42 game on Nov. 18, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Kings Mill Kings faced off against Lebanon and Cincinnati Anderson took on Cincinnati West Clermont on Oct. 6 at Cincinnati West Clermont High School.

