Columbus Centennial pushed past Columbus Whetstone for a 28-14 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The Stars opened a thin 14-0 gap over the Braves at halftime.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Columbus Centennial and Columbus Whetstone were both scoreless.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Columbus Whetstone and Columbus Centennial squared off on Oct. 20, 2022 at Columbus Centennial High School.

Recently on Oct. 12, Columbus Centennial squared off with Columbus East in a football game.

