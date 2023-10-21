Westerville South’s defense throttled Columbus Worthington Kilbourne, resulting in a 26-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Westerville South opened with a 7-0 advantage over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne through the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 10-0 intermission margin at the Wolves’ expense.

Westerville South breathed fire to a 19-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Westerville South and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Westerville South High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne faced off against Columbus Franklin Heights and Westerville South took on Canal Winchester on Oct. 6 at Canal Winchester High School.

