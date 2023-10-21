Columbus St. Francis DeSales finally found a way to top Columbus Bishop Watterson 27-24 on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales opened with a 7-3 advantage over Columbus Bishop Watterson through the first quarter.

The Stallions registered a 10-3 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales darted to a 24-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles rallied with a 14-3 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Stallions prevailed.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Watterson and Columbus St Francis DeSales faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Columbus St Francis DeSales faced off against Columbus Bishop Hartley and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Columbus St Charles on Oct. 6 at Columbus St Charles High School.

