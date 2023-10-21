Columbus Walnut Ridge cut in front to start, but Columbus Independence answered the challenge to collect a 54-30 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Columbus Walnut Ridge showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-12 advantage over Columbus Independence as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard showed the Scots with a 30-28 lead over the 76ers heading into the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Scots had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the 76ers won the session and the game with a 26-0 performance.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Columbus Walnut Ridge faced off against Columbus Eastmoor.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.