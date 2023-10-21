Columbus Briggs’ defense throttled Columbus West, resulting in a 32-0 shutout on Oct. 21 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Columbus Briggs a 6-0 lead over Columbus West.

The Bruins opened a tight 14-0 gap over the Cowboys at halftime.

Columbus Briggs stormed to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bruins held on with a 12-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus Briggs and Columbus West squared off on Oct. 20, 2022 at Columbus West.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Columbus Briggs faced off against Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus West took on Columbus Independence on Oct. 13 at Columbus Independence High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.