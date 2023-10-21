Chagrin Falls Kenston took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Eastlake North 49-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Chagrin Falls Kenston jumped in front of Eastlake North 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rangers drew within 35-14 at halftime.

Chagrin Falls Kenston pulled to a 42-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Chagrin Falls Kenston and Eastlake North squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Chagrin Falls Kenston High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Eastlake North faced off against Willoughby South and Chagrin Falls Kenston took on Painesville Riverside on Oct. 6 at Chagrin Falls Kenston High School.

