Mayfield topped Willoughby South 14-10 in a tough tilt on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Rebels had a 10-0 edge on the Wildcats at the beginning of the third quarter.

The scoreboard showed Willoughby South with a 10-8 lead over Mayfield heading into the third quarter.

It took a 6-0 rally, but the Wildcats were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Mayfield and Willoughby South squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Mayfield High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Willoughby South faced off against Eastlake North and Mayfield took on Chardon on Oct. 6 at Mayfield High School.

