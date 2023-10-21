A suffocating defense helped Cleveland John Hay handle Cleveland John F. Kennedy 37-0 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cleveland John Hay faced off against Cleveland Rhodes and Cleveland John F. Kennedy took on Cleveland Glenville on Oct. 12 at Cleveland Glenville High School.

