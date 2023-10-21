Cincinnati Moeller unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Detroit MLK 38-6 Friday at Detroit Martin Luther King High on Oct. 20 in Michigan football action.

The Fighting Crusaders opened a giant 24-6 gap over the Crusaders at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Fighting Crusaders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Moeller and Detroit MLK squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cincinnati Moeller High School.

Recently on Oct. 7, Cincinnati Moeller squared off with Cleveland St Ignatius in a football game.

