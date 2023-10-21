Cincinnati Oak Hills finally found a way to top Middletown 24-20 for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Oak Hills High on Oct. 20.

Both teams were shutout in the first, second and third quarters.

The Highlanders held on with a 24-20 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Oak Hills and Middletown squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cincinnati Oak Hills High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cincinnati Oak Hills faced off against Fairfield and Middletown took on Cincinnati Princeton on Oct. 6 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

