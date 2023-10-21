Lebanon topped Cincinnati Winton Woods 19-14 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

Lebanon opened a small 13-0 gap over Cincinnati Winton Woods at the intermission.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Cincinnati Winton Woods got within 13-7.

Lebanon maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-6 in the final quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Winton Woods and Lebanon squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Lebanon faced off against Kings Mill Kings and Cincinnati Winton Woods took on Milford on Oct. 6 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High School.

