Cincinnati Elder posted a narrow 29-23 win over Cincinnati La Salle in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Lancers moved a close margin over the Panthers as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Cincinnati Elder broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-20 lead over Cincinnati La Salle.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-3 edge.

The last time Cincinnati Elder and Cincinnati La Salle played in a 31-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cincinnati La Salle faced off against Cincinnati St Xavier and Cincinnati Elder took on Chester Life Christian on Oct. 6 at Cincinnati Elder High school.

