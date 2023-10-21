Westerville North dismissed Dublin Scioto by a 28-7 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Warriors opened a slim 14-7 gap over the Irish at the intermission.

Westerville North moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Westerville North and Dublin Scioto faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Westerville North High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Dublin Scioto faced off against Delaware Hayes and Westerville North took on Sunbury Big Walnut on Oct. 6 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.