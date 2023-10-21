New Albany pushed past Westerville Central for a 45-28 win for an Ohio high school football victory at New Albany High on Oct. 20.

Tough to find an edge early, New Albany and Westerville Central fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Warhawks moved ahead by earning a 21-17 advantage over the Eagles at the end of the second quarter.

New Albany broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-28 lead over Westerville Central.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Westerville Central and New Albany faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Westerville Central High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, New Albany faced off against Galloway Westland and Westerville Central took on Gahanna Lincoln on Oct. 6 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

