Lancaster topped Newark 55-47 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

Last season, Lancaster and Newark faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Lancaster High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Newark faced off against Grove City Central Crossing and Lancaster took on Reynoldsburg on Oct. 6 at Reynoldsburg High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.