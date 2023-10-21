An early dose of momentum helped Grove City to a 67-13 runaway past Galloway Westland during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Grove City a 33-0 lead over Galloway Westland.

The Greyhounds opened an enormous 54-0 gap over the Cougars at halftime.

Grove City steamrolled to a 60-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars closed the lead with a 13-7 margin in the fourth quarter.

The last time Grove City and Galloway Westland played in a 48-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Galloway Westland faced off against New Albany and Grove City took on Pickerington North on Oct. 6 at Pickerington North High School.

