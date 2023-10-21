Groveport Madison’s defense throttled Grove City Central Crossing, resulting in a 31-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Groveport Madison a 10-0 lead over Grove City Central Crossing.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Groveport Madison jumped to a 24-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cruisers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Groveport Madison and Grove City Central Crossing squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Groveport Madison High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Grove City Central Crossing faced off against Newark and Groveport Madison took on Pickerington Central on Oct. 6 at Pickerington High School Central.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.