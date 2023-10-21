Springfield overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 14-3 win against Clayton Northmont on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Clayton Northmont, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Springfield through the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense darted in front for a 14-3 lead over the Thunderbolts at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Springfield and Clayton Northmont faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Clayton Northmont High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Springfield faced off against Dayton Centerville and Clayton Northmont took on Springboro on Oct. 6 at Clayton Northmont High School.

