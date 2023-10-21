Miamisburg collected a solid win over Springboro in a 21-9 verdict in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

Miamisburg jumped in front of Springboro 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers had a 9-7 edge on the Vikings at the beginning of the third quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Vikings fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Panthers.

Last season, Springboro and Miamisburg faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Miamisburg High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Springboro faced off against Clayton Northmont and Miamisburg took on Beavercreek on Oct. 6 at Beavercreek High School.

