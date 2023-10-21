Delaware Hayes scored early and often in a 30-6 win over Columbus Franklin Heights on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

Delaware Hayes moved in front of Columbus Franklin Heights 17-6 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Pacers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Delaware Hayes and Columbus Franklin Heights squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Delaware Hayes High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Columbus Franklin Heights faced off against Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Delaware Hayes took on Dublin Scioto on Oct. 6 at Dublin Scioto High School.

