Huber Heights Wayne took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Dayton Centerville 32-16 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Huber Heights Wayne a 19-0 lead over Dayton Centerville.

The Elks bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 19-9.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Dayton Centerville and Huber Heights Wayne squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Dayton Centerville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Huber Heights Wayne faced off against Kettering Fairmont and Dayton Centerville took on Springfield on Oct. 6 at Springfield High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.