Lisbon left no doubt on Friday, controlling Wellsville from start to finish for a 41-14 victory in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

Lisbon opened with a 34-0 advantage over Wellsville through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense jumped in front for a 41-0 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Lisbon and Wellsville squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Wellsville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Lisbon faced off against Leetonia and Wellsville took on Hanoverton United on Oct. 7 at Wellsville High School.

