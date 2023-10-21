Toronto broke to an early lead and topped Steubenville Catholic Central 17-6 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Toronto a 14-0 lead over Steubenville Catholic Central.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Steubenville Catholic Central didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 14-6 in the third quarter.

The Red Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Toronto and Steubenville Catholic Central faced off on Oct. 22, 2022 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Toronto faced off against Bowerston Conotton Valley and Steubenville Catholic Central took on Bridgeport on Oct. 7 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

