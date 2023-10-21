St. Bernard Roger Bacon broke to an early lead and topped Norwood 23-6 for an Ohio high school football victory at St. Bernard Roger Bacon High on Oct. 20.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon opened with a 10-0 advantage over Norwood through the first quarter.

The Spartans registered a 23-6 advantage at intermission over the Indians.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, St Bernard Roger Bacon and Norwood faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Norwood High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, St Bernard Roger Bacon faced off against Cincinnati Hills Christian and Norwood took on Cincinnati Purcell Marian on Oct. 6 at Norwood High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.