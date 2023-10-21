Powell Olentangy Liberty notched a win against Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 21-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at Powell Olentangy Liberty High on Oct. 20.

Last season, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Powell Olentangy Liberty squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Powell Olentangy Liberty faced off against Hilliard Bradley and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange took on Upper Arlington on Oct. 6 at Upper Arlington High School.

